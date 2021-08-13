https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/567742-texas-county-issues-mask-mandate-going-against-abbott-order

A Texas county on Thursday issued a mask mandate, conflicting with an executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott (R).

According to Harris Public Health, which covers Houston, the order applies to all public and nonreligious private schools and students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. It also pertains to licensed child care centers offering care for the 2021-22 school year.

County executive Lina Hidalgo said on Twitter that the order requires masks to be worn in school and childcare centers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hidalgo said with pediatric cases of COVID-19 rising in Texas, the county had “no choice.”

“Pediatric COVID19 cases are at all-time highs in Texas, and most schools haven’t even started yet. We have no choice,” she wrote.

NEW: Our Harris County Local Health Authority has issued a Health Order requiring masks in schools and childcare centers. Pediatric COVID19 cases are at all- time highs in Texas, and most schools haven’t even started yet. We have no choice. — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) August 12, 2021

Harris County, the nation’s third largest by population, is the latest to defy Abbott’s executive order prohibiting mask mandates as local authorities seek to control the spread of COVID-19 with the school year quickly approaching.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dallas County reinstated its indoor mask mandate for businesses, schools and county buildings on Wednesday evening. Abbott and state Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) have asked a court to block that mandate.

The Hill has reached out to Abbott and Paxton’s offices for comment on the Harris County mandate.

Bexar County and the City of San Antonio also issued mask mandates for schools and buildings owned by the city and county earlier this week after successfully persuading a court to grant a temporary restraining order to prevent Abbott’s executive order from being enforced.

Updated at 11:49 a.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

