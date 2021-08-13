https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/08/the-biden-puppetry-is-delivering-what-leftists-thought-baracks-first-term-would-have-done/

I think we can all agree that Joe Biden’s first term in office is even worse than Barack Obama’s first term.

I don’t think there’s an argument that Obama is terribly vain, like almost all politicians, and wants no part in “tarnishing his legacy.” Therefore, as radical as he actually was while in the White House, he actually held back from what he really wanted.

***FOLLOW US ON TELEGRAM***

Now, with Barack’s name not formally attached to anything, he is holding back no longer. We all know that someone is pulling strings, cough Susan Rice cough and that Obama is the man behind the curtain.

Biden’s actions tell us that he is not running the country, don’t you agree?

This Democratic President is nothing but a puppet, and the puppet master is enjoying the good life in Martha’s Vineyard, all the while allowing his cronies actually to operate the strings in Washington at our expense.

Interestingly, there is a call for redistribution of wealth due to the inequities creating a very privileged wealthy few. Did those attending the 60th birthday bash pass the hat to help those less fortunate?

During Obama’s tenure, he was widely regarded as the worst president in US history, but I believe it is FDR who still qualifies for that title. FDR was hated intensely by everyone who worked with or was close to him, plus he earned the worst human-being award for unilaterally and inexplicably giving eastern Europe to the Soviet Union near the close of WWII.

In reality, the Biden puppetry is delivering what leftists thought Hussein’s FIRST term would be. As radical and as awful and harmful as Obama’s year in the White House were, they were also a big disappointment to the loony lefties who thought his election would see the onset of an even worse and more comprehensive rush into leftist totalitarian insanity.

Jimmy Carter, Barack Obama, and Joe are cut from the same cloth. They evaluate decisions based on how much suffering the population can absorb, not on how much success our nation can create. Go back and listen to the Carter speeches; he explains failure, poor expectations, and mediocrity. Listen to Obama; he set the expectation that 2% GDP growth was the best that could be expected because of the “circumstances.” Joe Biden — same thing. They all operate by setting extremely low expectations then explaining why the results are so bad.

America is not a nation of low expectations or mediocrity.

>>>FOLLOW US ON GAB<<<

Biden, dumb as he is, has eclipsed the bad works of Obama in a mere seven months but at the direction of “The One,” and I am almost sure he doesn’t know what’s going on. Imagine Biden’s rock star status in seven years after he’s rendered the US severely damaged, or worse — as in collapsed.

The wonderful thing about American leftists is that they have a death wish that they’re apparently unaware of. But then ‘Unaware’ is the leftist voters’ hallmark.

Democrats always argued if Europe can enjoy Socialism, then why can’t we? What they never understood is we paid for their Socialism via paying for their defense. Therefore, once we take the same path, who will defend us since our defense dollars are paying for Biden’s Socialism?

Just think, Donald Trump’s policies were going a long way to stopping this cycle. Dems point to deficits under Trump, but would you rather have deficits arising from tax cuts and people working or unfunded government programs paying people not to work?

[[[GET ON GETTR]]]

If you have to think about that for more than a nanosecond, you’re the problem.

Lastly, we’ve had almost 50 years to observe Joe Biden in Congress, so we more or less understand his political views. What we appear to have now is Joe Biden as a figurehead president with a committee behind the scenes coming up with “his” extreme liberal if not socialist policy. This is on the DNC.

Cut Out Big Tech And Advertise With Red Voice Media Directly

This piece originally appeared in WayneDupree.com and is used by permission.

Read more at WayneDupree.com:

[VIDEO] Steve Bannon Lays It All Out In Under 2 Minutes…COVID, 2020, January 6th and GOP

[VIDEO] Old School Comedian Rich Little Just Unveiled His Spot-On Biden Impersonation For First Time

REPORT: Bizarre Development in the Ashli Babbitt Case – This Time Involving Her Fingerprints

The opinions expressed by contributors and/or content partners are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Red Voice Media. Contact us for guidelines on submitting your own commentary.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

