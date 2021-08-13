https://www.dailywire.com/news/these-are-our-children-not-yours-iranian-christian-immigrant-slams-woke-school-board-over-indoctrination

An Iranian Christian immigrant slammed school board members for asking teachers to indoctrinate his children.

As shared by Parents Against Critical Theory, the father made his remarks during a Loudoun County Public School board meeting on Tuesday. The Daily Wire’s Chrissy Clark previously explained that the Virginia school district has emerged as the epicenter of the fight against critical race theory in American education.

“I’m a Chaldean married to an Armenian. We are minorities of the minorities in this country,” remarked the father. “I grew up in Iran as a Christian, and when we went to school — as much as the government wanted to indoctrinate us — the teachers didn’t allow it. They didn’t try to shove propaganda down our throats like the Ayatollahs did.”

He explained that the best teachers from his childhood focused on math, science, and biology rather than ideology.

“Now in the twenty-first century, we have social justice warrior so-called teachers who are trying to shove their garbage ideology down our kids’ throats,” he continued. “These are our children, not yours. Their job is not to raise my child or my neighbor’s child. Their job is to teach our kids math, science, biology, literature — and that’s it. Not ideology.”

The father extended his argument to the school’s pronoun policy: “How does that help them? Does that teach them how to add? You want to push that garbage down my kids’ throat? I’ll make you call my kids ‘king’ and ‘queen.’”

In June, administrators declared a Loudoun County school board meeting an unlawful assembly, which led to two arrests.

Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson asked parent Jon Tigges why he was arrested. He replied: “As best I understand it, I was in a place that, where free speech has to happen.”

“If you want to redress your grievances about a school board, there’s no other place you can do it than in a school board meeting,” he said. “And in this case, we went on to public land, went into a public auditorium, we were there for a public forum that we were invited to, and I was signed up to give public comment. And at the end of all that, every single person there, all 500 parents, had their First Amendment rights trampled on by the Loudoun County School Board and its superintendent.”

“If they keep acting like this, they’re gonna get a revolution,” Carlson commented. “I mean, this is what happens when you ignore legitimate complaints, is people get radical. And I hope it doesn’t happen. But, you can see how it could. So in this case, these are the people who pay for Loudoun County Schools.”

