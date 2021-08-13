https://noqreport.com/2021/08/13/this-is-racism-blacks-are-four-times-more-likely-than-whites-to-be-oppressed-by-vaccine-mandates/

Proponents of Critical Race Theory are often caught torturing the numbers to present statistics that match their premises. It’s challenging to demonstrate the effects of so-called “systemic racism” in America because the hard numbers simply do not match the rhetoric. But there is one issue in particular where the numbers do not lie, supporting their CRT claims. Systemic racism does exist in vaccine mandates and the numbers are undeniable.

According to a preprint study published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), minorities are far more likely to be “vaccine hesitant” than White Americans. Comically, the study claims that lack of vaccine access is part of the reason for this, a claim that defies logic at every conceivable level. Someone does not become “vaccine hesitant” because they have less access. If anything, lack of access may make them desire the jabs more.

Illogical conclusions of the study aside, the raw data is telling. Whites are the least hesitant Americans at 7.3%, followed by Asians at 10.0. Both Hispanics (15.6%) and mixed race or other (16.6%) were more than twice as likely to be concerned about the vaccines than their White counterparts. Black Americans are by far the most hesitant with over a quarter, 28.0%, claiming some degree of hesitancy in getting vaccinated for Covid-19.

Across the nation, private businesses are requiring both employees and patrons to show proof of vaccinations. Cities like New York and San Francisco have already initiated vaccine passport requirements for entry into just about any building. Travel is being curtailed for those who have not been vaccinated. Teachers and their unions are demanding vaccine mandates for both staff and students despite the unambiguous fact that children are not at risk from Covid-19 with a nearly 100% of those infected recovering from it.

There is no way to deny that these vaccine mandates will disproportionately affect minorities more than Caucasians. In short, vaccine mandates are blatantly racist.

Why Are Radical Leftists Not Speaking Out Against Vaccine Mandates?

This is it. This is the example of Critical Race Theory in action that radical progressives have been seeking in vain for years. They finally have a case study that is ironclad proof the system is working against minorities, particularly Black Americans, and they’re conspicuously ignoring it. Why? Because CRT may be near the top of their list of concepts to promote, but nothing in 2021 trumps vaccine mandates. Universal injections of experimental drugs is their top priority.

What we are seeing is demonstrable proof that the tenets of Critical Race Theory are driven by White radical progressives. If minorities were driving the narrative, they would latch onto the vaccine mandate statistics in a heartbeat. Why? Because nothing will oppress Black Americans more than vaccine mandates. Not cops. Not the judicial system. Not banks nor schools nor any of the other Critical Race Theory boogeymen. Vaccine mandates are demonstrably racist, but the White radical progressives driving the Critical Race Theory agenda dare not speak out against it as it suits them to punish those who choose medical freedom over tyranny.

It’s ironic that the first real example of systemic racism in modern America is the one topic the radical left dare not bring to light.

