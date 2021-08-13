http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/neZBTVv2IIo/touchless-taco-bell-could-be-the-future-of-drive-thrus-b9468c0b-a215-4c6c-a022-b1aa40ac54dc.html
Late-night munchies will be a little easier to satisfy for mobile customers at Taco Bell’s new touchless drive-thru restaurant coming to Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.
Why it matters: When you’re hungry, you want your food NOW.
Flashback: Axios’ crack local reporters in Minneapolis-St. Paul already flagged plans for this prototype fast-food joint back in February, pointing out its odd resemblance to a bank branch.
Details: The “Taco Bell Defy” restaurant will open in the summer of 2022.
- There are four drive-thru lanes, three of which are dedicated to mobile or delivery orders.
- The fourth lane is a traditional drive-thru, where you place your order at a kiosk and drive ahead for pickup.
- Mobile order customers scan a QR code they received when they placed their order, then pull forward to receive their food.
- Food is delivered from the elevated kitchen above via a proprietary lift system similar to the pneumatic tubes used by those bank branches.
- The entire pickup process is contactless, although two-way audio and video technology lets customers interact directly with Taco Bell employees in real time.