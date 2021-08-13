https://noqreport.com/2021/08/13/trump-lets-biden-have-it-as-the-world-goes-to-hell-in-a-handbasket/

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky Donald Trump knows well how to seize a moment in politics. And with the Biden administration floundering in the deep end, the former president went for the jugular.

“Tragic mess in Afghanistan, a completely open and broken Border, crime at record levels, oil prices through the roof, inflation rising, and taken advantage of by the entire world—DO YOU MISS ME YET?” Trump said in a statement emailed to reporters.

We know that the liberal media badly misses Donald Trump. Their ratings are through the floor and the only people who pay attention these days are other liberal media types. Joe Biden has gotten a pass from the press largely because no one cares what the president does now that Donald Trump isn’t around anymore.

But pretty soon, we’re going to have to pay attention again as the world goes to hell in a handbasket.

Afghanistan is just the latest crisis engulfing the Biden administration that Trump targeted in his latest statement.

New York Post: A day earlier, Trump blasted Senate Democrats for executing what he called a “communist plan to destroy America” by moving ahead with a $3.5 trillion budget package amid rising inflation rates. “Good morning, America! While you […]