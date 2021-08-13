https://thehill.com/homenews/media/567728-tucker-carlson-on-ocasio-cortezs-riot-fears-get-a-therapist

Fox News host Tucker CarlsonTucker CarlsonTucker Carlson says Democrats refuse to appear on his show, call him a ‘white supremacist’ Watchdog to probe ‘alleged NSA targeting’ after Tucker Carlson claim Poll: Vaccine hesitancy among Fox News viewers down 10 percent since March MORE went after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezManchin sends warning shot over ‘serious concerns’ about .5T spending plan Bipartisan blip: Infrastructure deal is last of its kind without systemic change Cuomo’s fall: Will it divide Democrats in a rush for power? MORE (D-N.Y.) over her fears about being raped during the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, saying “get a therapist.”

During Thursday’s episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” the top-rated cable news host mocked “Sandy Cortez” for telling CNN’s Dana Bash Dana BashThe media’s lionization of AOC proves sizzle always valued over steak Ocasio-Cortez says ‘I didn’t think I was just going to be killed’ during Capitol riot Ocasio-Cortez doesn’t rule out challenging Schumer MORE earlier this week that she feared both assault and death during the pro-Trump insurrection.

Carlson was discussing Ashli Babbitt, who was fatally shot by a Capitol Police officer as she was attempting to breach the doors of the Speaker’s lobby. Babbitt has become a martyr figure for many on the right, including former President Trump Donald TrumpStudy finds more than 9,000 anti-Asian attacks took place since March 2020 Biden marks fourth anniversary of Charlottesville Trump, House committee to appeal judge’s order to hand over some tax records MORE

ADVERTISEMENT

“Occasionally, Sandy Cortez tells us about her lived experience on January 6,” Carlson said.

“During a recent special on CNN, Sandy Cortez. Did she ever stop talking about herself, by the way? She explained she wasn’t simply afraid of being murdered by Ashli Babbitt. She was also worried about being raped,” Carlson continued.

During the interview with Bash, Ocasio-Cortez recounted people banging on her office doors while she hid, saying, “I didn’t think that I was just going to be killed.”

Ocasio-Cortez said “white supremacy and patriarchy are very linked in a lot of ways,” and spoke about the sexualization of violence. When asked if she meant that she feared being raped, the New York Democrat said, “yeah, yeah I thought I was.”

“Sexualizing? Get a therapist, honey! This is crazy,” Carlson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These people are mad because they thought the election was unfair,” he added of the rioters. “Now you may disagree with that, but it wasn’t about you, surprise surprise. Sexualized violence — I was going to be raped by Ashli Babbitt.”

Carlson said that Ocasio-Cortez could say what she said because the mob had the “wrong political political views.”

“Imagine some Republican lady saying that about a [Black Lives Matter] riot. As thousands of rioters descended on neighborhoods and burned businesses all over the country. Kenosha, Portland, Greenbay, Wisc.,” he said. “But Sandy Cortez can say it because the people rioting on Jan. 6 had the wrong political views.”

The Hill has reached out to Ocasio-Cortez’s office for comment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

