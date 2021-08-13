https://www.oann.com/tunisian-president-receives-u-s-delegation-carrying-message-from-biden/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=tunisian-president-receives-u-s-delegation-carrying-message-from-biden



FILE PHOTO: Tunisian President Kais Saied takes the oath of office in Tunis, Tunisia, October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi FILE PHOTO: Tunisian President Kais Saied takes the oath of office in Tunis, Tunisia, October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

August 13, 2021

CAIRO (Reuters) – Tunisian President Kais Saied on Friday received an official U.S. delegation headed by deputy national security adviser Jonathan Finer, who carried a written message from President Joe Biden, the Tunisian presidency posted on Facebook.

During the meeting Saied said the measures he had taken – dismissing the prime minister, freezing Parliament and assuming executive authority – were within the framework of implementing the constitution and responding to a popular will in light of the political, economic and social crises, and rampant corruption and bribery.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Leslie Adler)

