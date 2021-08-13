https://www.theblaze.com/news/two-st-louis-sheriff-deputies-fired-after-working-private-security-for-rep-cori-bush

Two St. Louis City law enforcement officers were terminated after working security for U.S. Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), according to KMOV-TV.

The outlet reported that in April when St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, Bush, and others toured the city’s jails, Tylance Jackson and Maurice Thompson were present to protect the congresswoman.

St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts told the TV station that the two men breached policy by failing to obtain approval to work a secondary shift as security guards. Betts said that they were warned not to do so again, but his office was later contacted by the VA police in Jefferson Barracks who said that the two individuals were again working security for the lawmaker, according to the outlet.

Betts also noted that he was concerned since the men did not hold current individual private security licenses to work in the city. According to KMOV, Betts said that due to the multiple violations, he fired Jackson and Thompson.

“I do feel that the hand that was dealt to us was unfair and unjust,” Jackson said, according to the outlet. “You let us go, but you still have a plethora of individuals doing that but you don’t say anything.”

KMOV reported that Jackson said that he thinks Betts had another motive.

“Because of the client we worked for and we didn’t push the agenda of the sheriff on the client,” Jackson said.

The outlet also reported that Jackson said he did not require a license.

“You do not need a security license to do executive protection because if I hire you to protect me, I am paying you out of pocket.,” he said. “You don’t need a license for that.”

The outlet reported, “St. Louis police confirm their licenses cover contracted properties but personal protection is not covered by their licensing process.”

Campaign filings indicate that Bush’s campaign has spent nearly $70,000 over three months on private security, Fox News noted last month.

The freshman lawmaker has been criticized for using private security while seeking to defund the police. She defended her spending last week during a CBSN interview, noting that she receives death threats. Bush said she will “make sure I have security because I know I have had attempts on my life,” adding that she has “too much work to do, there are too many people that need help right now for” her to permit that.

“We need to defund the police and put that money into social safety nets because we’re trying to save lives,” Bush said.







