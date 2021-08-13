https://www.oann.com/u-s-dollar-net-longs-rise-to-highest-since-early-march-2020-cftc-reuters-estimate/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=u-s-dollar-net-longs-rise-to-highest-since-early-march-2020-cftc-reuters-estimate

August 13, 2021

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. dollar net longs rose in the latest week to their highest level since early March last year, according to Reuters calculations and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net long dollar position climbed to $3.08 billion in the week ended Aug. 10, from net longs of $2.11 billion the previous week. U.S. dollar positioning has been net long for four straight weeks.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

