https://hannity.com/media-room/unearthed-video-shows-hunter-biden-discussing-another-laptop-he-claims-was-stolen/

A new video of Hunter Biden surfaced on social media this week, allegedly showing the President’s son discussing another stolen laptop with a female companion.

“I spent f***ing crazy amounts of money,” Hunter said. “I was with these guys. The one guy was, not like you anyway… each night he’d be like ‘there’s going to be so many people here, crazy f***ing party’ and each night it’s nobody.”

“I went out to the hot tub by myself, which hangs over the edge of the f***ing top floor, with glass, it’s ridiculous.

“And so I’m sitting there and that’s the last I remember. And I don’t ever pass out, ever.

“I wake up and the only people that are there are Miguel, the guy frantically running round gathering things up, ok – and Miguel, and Pierce, this guy, his friend.

“They had kicked everybody out. And they had cleaned up the entire place, everything ok? And they were getting ready to leave, and I woke up. And there was this Russian 35-year-old, really nice, pure brunette.

“I think he’s the one that stole my computer. I think the three of them, the three guys that were like a little group. The dealer and his two guys, I took them everywhere. F***ing everywhere, crazy out of your mind sh**,” said Biden.

Watch the video above courtesy of the Daily Mail.

