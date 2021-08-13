https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/567721-teachers-union-four-teachers-from-florida-county-died-from

Four teachers in Broward County, Fla. have died from COVID-19 in the last two days, according to the head of the teachers union.

Anna Fusco, president of The Broward Teachers Union, told NBC Miami that three teachers and a teacher’s assistant died from COVID-19.

“It really hits because we’ve been in this conversation about masking up in schools; our own elected governor acting like masks are not necessary,” Fusco told the news outlet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fusco said that the teachers all contracted the virus while on summer break. At least three of them were not vaccinated, but one was recently cleared by her doctor to get inoculated.

Fusco separately told CBS Miami that she hears about tragedies like this “every day.”

“It’s extremely frightening. I hear this every day. Whether in Broward or elsewhere. We’re the 5th largest union in the country,” Fusco said.

The news highlights the ongoing feud between schools and some GOP-led states over whether to allow districts to mandate masks ahead of a return to in-person learning in the fall.

Florida has been particularly hit hard by the recent surge in infections fueled by the rapidly spreading delta variant.

The Broward County School Board voted on Tuesday to uphold its mask mandate for students and staff, defying an order from Gov. Ron DeSantisRon DeSantisHundreds of students forced to quarantine in Florida county due to COVID-19 80 students potentially exposed to coronavirus after child with positive test attends Nevada school OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Bill Gates pledges .5B for climate projects in infrastructure bill | Storms hammer Midwest, leave 850K without power MORE (R) which prohibits schools from imposing such mandates.

Over 800 doctors in Florida sent a letter to DeSantis on Thursday asking him to repeal his “reckless executive order and allow and encourage local school districts to implement safeguards that can minimize COVID-19 spread such as mask-wearing.”

“Asking local schools and jurisdictions to look the other way while COVID-19 tears through our communities, or lose funding if they implement safeguards, won’t protect kids,” the letter read.

“Enough is enough. Florida needs to mask up, get vaccinated, and have a governor willing to lead,” it continued.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

