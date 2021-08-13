https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/unusual-weapon-in-road-rage/

KING COUNTY, Wash. (WSVN) — A man has been arrested after a road rage incident where a tomahawk was thrown at the victim’s windshield. The King County Sheriff’s Office in Washington shared dashboard camera video showing a man getting out of a Jeep and throwing an axe at the windshield of a vehicle behind him.

According to deputies, the driver of the Jeep began honking at the victim when they merged onto a highway.

SOURCE