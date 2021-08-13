https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-carjacker-ufc-fighter-jordan-williams

A crook in Denver learned a tough lesson Thursday: If you’re going to steal someone’s car in broad daylight, make sure it does not belong to a man who makes his living beating people in the Octagon.

UFC fighter Jordan Williams told ESPN that he stopped a man from jacking his car Thursday, and he posted security footage of the brief-but-impactful lesson he gave to the thief.

What happened?

According to Williams, he had left his car running in the parking lot of his local Denver gas station while he ran inside to grab a drink.

As he left the store, Williams saw the man getting into his car and attempt to drive away, but because his car uses push-to-start technology, the car, while still running, was not drivable as long as the key was more than five feet from the vehicle.

“At first I couldn’t really believe it,” he told ESPN. “And then I was like, ‘Holy s**t, there’s someone really in my car.”

As Williams neared the car, the drive capability re-engaged and the perp began backing up.



And the crook thought he was going to get away with it.

“As I started to run towards the car, it started to slowly back up,” he told the outlet, “and man, the look this guy gave me on his face through the window was like, ‘Yeah, I got your car and this is happening.'”

The carjacker soon learned otherwise. Williams, clad in a glorious fannypack, whipped open the door, grabbed the bad guy, and drug him out of the car and into the parking lot — all the while landing punches, knees, and kicks on the guy who tried to steal his ride.



“I opened the door and, it’s funny, the first thing I did was throw the stuff I bought on the passenger seat,” Williams told ESPN. “And then I proceeded to punch the guy. After the first punch he said, ‘OK, I’m sorry, I’m sorry.’ I was able to get some knees on him, as he was exiting out.”

Content warning: brief rough language

On Instagram, where Williams posted the security footage from the station, the UFC fighter wrote that he wished he could have taught the man a little bit more.

“Wish I would of [sic] hit him with the trip after the clinch work when I tossed him out of the whip, and finish off with some ground and pound but I’ll settle with getting my car back,” he said.

He closed by noting that, through it all, his fannypack remained unmoved.

“Also I know you see the stillness of that fannypack, fannyback game was on point this could be a commercial for them,” he wrote.



There’s no word on whether the perp has been identified or is being pursued — but Williams did post that the guy left his hat behind.



