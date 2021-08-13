https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-gunmen-open-fire-on-two-people-sitting-in-parked-car-in-middle-of-night-ambush-on-brooklyn-street

A pair of gunmen were caught on surveillance video opening fire on two occupants of a parked car in a recent middle-of-the-night ambush on a Brooklyn street.

What are the details?

Video shows the hooded and masked gunmen strolling along the sidewalk just after 3 a.m. Aug. 5 when the suspect dressed in dark clothing turns toward a 2002 Honda Civic parked in front of 15 Williams Avenue in the neighborhood of East New York, the New York Post reported, citing the NYPD.



Image source: New York Post video screenshot

Suddenly the suspect dressed in light-colored clothing pulls out a gun and points it at the driver’s side window while assuming a bent-knee fighting stance.

The suspect dressed in dark clothing doesn’t appear to catch on right away, but the suspect dressed in light clothing motions for his comrade to join him in some apparent target practice — and seconds later, both suspects are drawing guns on the male occupants of the car, who seem to be asleep.



Image source: New York Post video screenshot

The gunmen appear to fire a few shots in tandem before the gunman in light clothing begins to run off.

But the suspect in dark clothing isn’t quite finished — and as his partner stands behind him and several feet away, video shows three muzzle flashes coming from the gun barrel of the suspect in dark clothing before he also takes off.



Image source: New York Post video screenshot

What happened to the victims?

The pair of victims, ages 19 and 20, each suffered bullet wounds to their hips, the paper said, adding that they were treated at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center and were expected to recover.

Police said they’ve embarked on a search for the gunmen, the Post reported.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

