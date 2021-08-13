http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/cxRcZhVPnP4/

World Health Organization (W.H.O.) Committee member Jamie Metzl on Friday reacted to the Chinese Communist Party rejecting calls by his organization for a renewed probe into the source of the coronavirus.

Metzl told Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” that he personally thinks the virus leaked from the Wuhan lab. He emphasized that the world must “come together” and demand China provides full access to records, samples, and personnel from the lab to get to the bottom of the virus’ origins.

“President Trump, and I’m a progressive Democrat, and I disagreed with a lot of what President Trump said, but he happened to possibly be right in the allegations he was making about the origins of the pandemic,” Metzl outlined. “And then the mainstream media and scientific journals, and again, I say this as a progressive, didn’t tell the story that needed to be told. And so, now we need to get to the bottom of this. Our safety and the safety of our children and grandchildren depend on understanding what went wrong and fixing our problems.”

Host Sandra Smith asked, “Is the World Health Organization, and are you, Jamie, operating then under the assumption … on the lab leak theory? Is that the probable theory?”

“So, the answer is we don’t know for sure. I personally think it’s the most likely origin, but that is exactly why we need a full investigation,” he replied. “The Biden 90-day review is a start, but we need much more on the national and the international levels.”

