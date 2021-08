https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/war-room-federal-agencies-have-infiltrated-mike-lindells-inner-circle/

Steve Bannon and guest discuss today’s developments

If you can’t see these Rumble videos, turn off your AD blocker. CFP runs zero ads.

Here is Mike Lindell’s explanation of what transpired related to ‘packet data’

There is still confusion over the role of con man Dennis Montgomery…