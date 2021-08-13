https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/watch-chicago-mayor-lori-lightfoot-snaps-reporters-asking-cops-turning-backs/

Chicago’s controversial Mayor Lori Lightfoot snapped at reporters who were asking about police officers turning their backs to her when she went to the hospital following the murder of officer Ella French.

A reporter had asked Lightfoot during Wednesday’s press conference if she “forced her way into the hospital,” prompting their outrage.

“I don’t force my way anywhere. And that’s offensive, frankly, that you would ask me that question,” Lightfoot snapped.

Dozens of officers were photographed with their backs turned to the mayor as she walked in.

The absurd mayor also attacked the journalists present, saying they were “mining from the bottom of the chum barrel” and producing “sickening” reports criticizing her.

Lightfoot also claimed the officers who wanted to give French a bagpipe honor guard from the hospital to the morgue were trying to ‘hijack’ the night she was killed.

First Deputy Police Supt. Eric Carter has been under fire for banning the bagpipe guard, saying “we don’t have 20 minutes for this s**t.”

French, 29, a mother of a 2-month-old newborn baby was murdered during a traffic stop. Her partner was also shot and severely wounded, but survived.

Lightfoot has supported Black Lives Matter’s calls to defund the police.

Breitbart News reports that the father of French’s wounded partner reportedly “excoriated” Lightfoot to her face when she came to the 7th floor of the hospital.

