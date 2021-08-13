https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/13/we-regret-to-inform-you-that-present-day-dr-fauci-is-disagreeing-with-historical-dr-fauci-again/

SHOT. . .

Here’s Dr. Anthony Fauci from August 2020 saying, “If someone refuses the vaccine in the general public, then there’s nothing you can do about that” and that “You cannot force someone to take a vaccine””

CHASER. . .

Dr. Fauci in August 2021 disagrees!

BONUS SHOT. . .

Dr. Fauci said in July of this year that he does not see a need for a booster dose “at this time”:

BONUS CHASER. . .

But now a month later and he’s warning that we may need booster shots “indefinitely”? How did the science change so much in just a month?

And, yet, he’s still the *expert*.

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...