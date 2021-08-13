https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/13/we-regret-to-inform-you-that-present-day-dr-fauci-is-disagreeing-with-historical-dr-fauci-again/

SHOT. . .

Here’s Dr. Anthony Fauci from August 2020 saying, “If someone refuses the vaccine in the general public, then there’s nothing you can do about that” and that “You cannot force someone to take a vaccine””

Dr. Fauci, the US’ leading infectious disease expert, says he doesn’t foresee a Covid-19 vaccine mandate. “If someone refuses the vaccine in the general public, then there’s nothing you can do about that. You cannot force someone to take a vaccine.” https://t.co/CiRNP5bwUF — CNN (@CNN) August 19, 2020

CHASER. . .

Dr. Fauci in August 2021 disagrees!

“I’m going to upset some people on this, but I think we should,” Dr. Fauci said when asked if COVID vaccines should be required for teachers. “We are in a major surge now as we’re going into the fall, into the school season. This is very serious business.” https://t.co/WcUGq0vXJG — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) August 11, 2021

BONUS SHOT. . .

Dr. Fauci said in July of this year that he does not see a need for a booster dose “at this time”:

Dr. Anthony Fauci says Americans who are fully vaccinated don’t need a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at this time https://t.co/yQVTnbGNw3 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 12, 2021

BONUS CHASER. . .

But now a month later and he’s warning that we may need booster shots “indefinitely”? How did the science change so much in just a month?

Fauci warns Americans may face having booster shots indefinitely https://t.co/HdIu8xdpPZ — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) August 13, 2021

And, yet, he’s still the *expert*.

