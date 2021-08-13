https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/dumpster-fire-snopes-founder-writing-plagiarized-reports-fake-name-spent-thousands-company-money-pricey-hooker/

Mikkelson’s wife at the time, Barbara Mikkelson, worked on the site, too. It was more of a hobby that eventually started making a little money from ads — “enough to take a weekend trip” — and then became a real moneymaker. The marriage ended in divorce, with Barbara selling her share in 2016 to a company called Proper Media. There has been ongoing, messy litigation that was covered in-depth in Wired magazine last year.

Here’s a picture of the now divorced David and Barbara and a cat below:

As divorces go, it appears that this was a rough one for the Mikkelsons – well at least for Barbara (see story here). During the divorce Barabra Mikkelson’s court filing alleged that her former husband and founder of Snopes had embezzled $98K from the company and spent it on himself and the services of prostitutes.

Apparently Mr. Mikkelson, was attracted to a lady by the name of Elyssa Young, a former Libertarian candidate for congress in Hawaii.

And now the Snopes founder was caught plagiarizing reports under a fake name at the website.

Via Buzzfeed:

David Mikkelson, the co-founder of the fact-checking website Snopes, has long presented himself as the arbiter of truth online, a bulwark in the fight against rumors and fake news. But he has been lying to the site’s tens of millions of readers: A BuzzFeed News investigation has found that between 2015 and 2019, Mikkelson wrote and published dozens of articles containing material plagiarized from news outlets such as the Guardian and the LA Times. After inquiries from BuzzFeed News, Snopes conducted an internal review and confirmed that under a pseudonym, the Snopes byline, and his own name, Mikkelson wrote and published 54 articles with plagiarized material. The articles include such topics as same-sex marriage licenses and the death of musician David Bowie. Snopes VP of Editorial and Managing Editor Doreen Marchionni suspended Mikkelson from editorial duties pending “a comprehensive internal investigation.” He remains an officer and a 50% shareholder of the company.

