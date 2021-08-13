https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/13/you-can-smell-their-fear-howard-dean-helps-make-it-clear-which-republican-the-dems-are-most-afraid-of-in-2024/

Former Vermont governor, Democrat presidential candidate and DNC chair Howard Dean went above and beyond the call of Democrat duty in trying to denounce Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week:

Howard Dean on Gov. DeSantis: “He is totally unfit to govern in any way. And he’s an embarrassment to every governor, I mean every governor, both Republicans and Democrats. A guy like this should never be a public authority.” https://t.co/ednsEmEA2B — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 13, 2021

The worst governor of all 50 of them? Andrew Cuomo, who tendered his resignation this week, will be sending Dean a thank-you note, but in the meantime, Dean’s harangue is very telling:

I’m starting to think that Democrats might be scared that this guy will be the GOP presidential nominee in 2024. Maybe they should be. https://t.co/MVmbzk7BN8 — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) August 13, 2021

Translation: we’d better make Americans think that DeSantis is the devil or he’ll win in a 48 state landslide in 2024. https://t.co/gDJPNHVgWW — Vaccinated and Sophisticated (@amcap76) August 13, 2021

We get it, @GHowardDean – you’re petrified that DeSantis may run in 2024. https://t.co/jK1WalT7lL — Brad Slager – Gold Medal Loser in the Keg Toss (@MartiniShark) August 13, 2021

You can smell their fear. https://t.co/7tk7gbryLf — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) August 13, 2021

Democrats make that clear every day.

Who’s the fascist now? — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 13, 2021

Pretty resounding W for DeSantis considering Howard Dean is a psychopath. https://t.co/H4p2F9N1FW — Hooch Acquisition Corp (@companyhooch) August 13, 2021

If anyone knows what an embarrassment looks like… pic.twitter.com/xdTRPb8EEr — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) August 13, 2021

Need a moratorium on evicting DeSantis, who is living rent-free in their heads https://t.co/MP6nunZc7K — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) August 13, 2021

Isn’t he the greatest governor in the United States right now? — chickiesinger (@chickiesinger) August 13, 2021

Every day, Democrats from Biden on down make it clear which Republican they fear the most.

