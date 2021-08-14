http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/caiHBBZnOJo/10010302-10-plaintiffs-in-deshaun-watson-lawsuits-interviewed-by-nfl-attorney-says

Attorney Tony Buzbee said Friday that 10 of the 22 women who have filed civil lawsuits against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson have been interviewed by the NFL.

According to The Athletic, the interviews were conducted as part of the NFL’s investigation into the sexual assault and misconduct allegations levied against Watson.

In all, 22 civil lawsuits have been filed against Watson. The Athletic noted that 10 women have filed police complaints against Watson as well. Of those 10, two of the women have not filed lawsuits.

Buzbee is representing the 22 women, all of whom allege that Watson sexually assaulted them or acted inappropriately during massage appointments with the women.

Although ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Watson requested a trade in January and reportedly still wants to be moved, per The Athletic’s Aaron Reiss, he reported to Texans training camp and has been working out with the team.

Texans head coach David Culley said this week that Watson is “unlikely” to play in Houston’s preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.

While the NFL hasn’t imposed any restrictions against Watson, it is investigating whether he violated the league’s personal conduct policy.

If it is determined that Watson has been in violation of the policy, he could be subject to suspension for some or all of the 2021 season.

The Texans seemingly prepared this offseason for the possibility of either a trade or a suspension, as they addressed the quarterback position.

Houston signed veteran quarterbacks Tyrod Taylor and Jeff Driskel, and it also selected Davis Mills in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft out of Stanford.

If Watson does not play for the Texans in 2021, Taylor is likely the favorite to start the season as the team’s starting quarterback and perhaps keep the job throughout the year.

While his accomplishments don’t measure up to Watson’s three Pro Bowl selections and two playoff appearances in four seasons, the 32-year-old veteran did make a Pro Bowl with the Buffalo Bills in 2015, and he led them to the playoffs in 2017.

