https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6118c980bbafd42ff5898f90

Torrential rain lashes Japan submerging buildings, at least 3 feared dead

Torrential rain lashed Japan on Sunday, submerging roads and buildings in the western part of the country, Three people were feared dead after a landslide….

18 minutes agoNBC
Taliban militants begin offensive on Afghan capital Kabul – Interior Ministry
24 minutes agoRT
Taliban take Jalalabad without fight, leaving Afghan government encircled in Kabul

Jalalabad, a key city in eastern Afghanistan, surrendered to the Taliban early on Sunday, allowing the group to completely cut off Kabul. The country’s capital is now the only major urban area under g…

an hour agoRT
As Covid-19 variants seem to get the upper hand in the race against vaccines, 2 top scientists explain where the world went wrong

The initial hopes that vaccine development would be the remedy against Covid-19 are fading, blown up by the spread of the Delta variant. RT asks experts whether this outcome could have been foreseen a…

an hour agoRT
How Jen Psaki adroitly dodges Fox News’s verbal grenades at press briefings

The duels between Peter Doocy of Fox News and Psaki offer insights into rightwing critiques of Biden and his strategy for neutralizing them The White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, walks a fine lin…

2 hours agoYahoo News
