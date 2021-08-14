https://noqreport.com/2021/08/14/absolutely-brilliant-james-woods-has-an-idea-that-would-be-the-ultimate-dilemma-for-lefties-in-favor-of-vaccine-passports/

James Woods has come up with an idea that would make liberals who are calling for vaccine passports heads explode: If Democrats are so desperate for mandatory proof of vaccination, amend a stamp to MANDATORY voter ID cards. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 14, 2021 LOL! That might just be enough to get Democrats to drop the “vaccine passport” idea altogether! Gosh, that’ brilliant. Absolutely brilliant. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) August 14, 2021

Read the whole story at twitchy.com





