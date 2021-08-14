https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/14/academy-of-breastfeeding-medicine-urges-use-of-gender-inclusive-chestfeeding/

By this logic, wouldn’t the Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine have to change its name to the Academy of Chestfeeding Medicine? The anti-trans language is right there in the organization’s name, but they’re making small steps by urging the use of gender-inclusive language.

Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine urges use of ‘chestfeeding’ and ‘parent’s milk’ in new guidancehttps://t.co/XEMswsJjP8 — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 14, 2021

Fox News reports:

A worldwide organization of doctors called the Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine urged the use of “gender-inclusive language” such as “chestfeeding,” “parent’s milk” and “human milk feeding” in new guidelines. “ABM recognizes that not all people who give birth and lactate identify as female, and that some of these individuals identify as neither female nor male,” said in a document posted July 29. Eight doctors and the organization co-authored the document on “infant feeding and lactation-related language and gender,” and said that “the use of de-sexed or gender-inclusive language is appropriate in many settings.”

Fox News notes that this follows the Biden administration’s use of “birthing people.”

No, just no. — Brent R. Kelly (@DrKelly6) August 14, 2021

The medical field is erasing a lot of trust in just a matter of a few months. The long term effects of this will be devastating! — C (@CME_Ag01) August 14, 2021

The Academy of Breastfeeding thinks the word “breastfeeding” is offensive. pic.twitter.com/FEg64hsjCh — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) August 14, 2021

Yeah Im not doing that. Done placating crazy people. — 🔥 Bean 🔥 (@BeanFromPA) August 14, 2021

Had three kids, my husband couldn’t chest feed any of them… — it’s almost time (@Beedee41) August 14, 2021

The trouble is in the politics of “organizations” and their leadership. The leaders are almost universally doing well. That is they are financially comfortable, respected, and/or have status. Thus, they have a vested interest in advancing Wokeness or at least tolerating it. — Chris Guanabacoa (@ChrisGuanabacoa) August 14, 2021

How does one apply to become a researcher at this particular institute? — Jackson Cates (@legojack99) August 14, 2021

Wait till they start using cattle breeding terms for birthing people…Lord cure us of this pestilence….over half the people have lost their senses! — D. Macster (@WorldOfMacster) August 14, 2021

They say they’re not erasing women but encourage instead the use of “vulva owners” or “menstruators” to describe them.

Solving a non-existent problem. — Paul English (@PjeVille) August 14, 2021

Did anyone bother to ask women what they think? — Anna Turchin (@anna_turchin) August 14, 2021

Trust the science — TonyGasoline (@GasolineTony) August 14, 2021

This is without question one of the dumbest things I have ever read. — Elle Gee (@ElleGee_Tampa) August 14, 2021

From those demanding we trust the science — Doug Stamps (@DougStamps_) August 14, 2021

Please keep me abreast of any future developments — Shek Yerbouti (@ShekYerbouti) August 14, 2021

Seriously, isn’t the group’s name offensive in itself?

