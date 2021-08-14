https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/14/academy-of-breastfeeding-medicine-urges-use-of-gender-inclusive-chestfeeding/

By this logic, wouldn’t the Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine have to change its name to the Academy of Chestfeeding Medicine? The anti-trans language is right there in the organization’s name, but they’re making small steps by urging the use of gender-inclusive language.

Fox News reports:

A worldwide organization of doctors called the Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine urged the use of “gender-inclusive language” such as “chestfeeding,” “parent’s milk” and “human milk feeding” in new guidelines.

“ABM recognizes that not all people who give birth and lactate identify as female, and that some of these individuals identify as neither female nor male,” said in a document posted July 29.

Eight doctors and the organization co-authored the document on “infant feeding and lactation-related language and gender,” and said that “the use of de-sexed or gender-inclusive language is appropriate in many settings.”

Fox News notes that this follows the Biden administration’s use of “birthing people.”

They say they’re not erasing women but encourage instead the use of “vulva owners” or “menstruators” to describe them.

Seriously, isn’t the group’s name offensive in itself?

