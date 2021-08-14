https://therightscoop.com/lots-of-blood-antifa-invade-anti-mandate-rally-street-fights-punching-kicking-stabbing-ambulances-ensue/

In Los Angeles, hand to hand combat broke out this afternoon as Antifa invaded an anti-mask mandate protest and started up a street war with proud boys and everyone else.

Good thing being up close throwing punches and getting blood and spit all over you isn’t a Covid risk. Otherwise this would seem absurd and stupid as a way to fight the dangers of people who don’t want to wear masks or socially distance, you know?

Independent photojournalist Sean Carmitchel has the most thorough account, with sympathies leaning a touch toward antifa and away from the anti-maskers.


Plenty of other clips, photos, and first-hand accounts were shared, too. Lots of this being shared by the left side.

This is pretty unbelievable, no matter who is filming it.

