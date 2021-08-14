https://therightscoop.com/lots-of-blood-antifa-invade-anti-mandate-rally-street-fights-punching-kicking-stabbing-ambulances-ensue/

In Los Angeles, hand to hand combat broke out this afternoon as Antifa invaded an anti-mask mandate protest and started up a street war with proud boys and everyone else.

Good thing being up close throwing punches and getting blood and spit all over you isn’t a Covid risk. Otherwise this would seem absurd and stupid as a way to fight the dangers of people who don’t want to wear masks or socially distance, you know?

Antifa and anti-maskers beat the hell out of each other in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/EDxBRl8uwT — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) August 14, 2021

Independent photojournalist Sean Carmitchel has the most thorough account, with sympathies leaning a touch toward antifa and away from the anti-maskers.

Good afternoon! There’s currently an anti-mask rally convening at City Hall. 5 LAPD cruisers monitoring. About 75 currently in front of the City Hall. Noticing one Black flag in the area, there was a counter protest planned as well. pic.twitter.com/qre0aUbpxb — Sean Carmitchel (@ACatWithNews) August 14, 2021

Counter Protestors are now here. A small verbal altercation. Promises of physical altercations from both sides. pic.twitter.com/tSoUtx8FIz — Sean Carmitchel (@ACatWithNews) August 14, 2021

Another verbal confrontation. One woman who seems to have arrived separately from the counter protestors shouting at two anti-vaxx protestors. pic.twitter.com/45fhsahqh4 — Sean Carmitchel (@ACatWithNews) August 14, 2021

Confrontation beginning. One of the anti-maskers, throws a punch towards a counter protestor. Counter protestor knocks him down to the ground. A *lot* of fights, several weapons used. One man stabbed, will follow up on details. pic.twitter.com/ungcdnuatS — Sean Carmitchel (@ACatWithNews) August 14, 2021





Many, many punches thrown. Several press members injured. Lots of bear mace. Several press members hurt, one attempt at stealing a camera. I’ll break down when off the ground. pic.twitter.com/1YLcOUIkxp — Sean Carmitchel (@ACatWithNews) August 14, 2021

One man being treated for what I’m hearing is a stabbing – following up later on what happened. pic.twitter.com/dMW3tXTxd9 — Sean Carmitchel (@ACatWithNews) August 14, 2021

Man being loaded onto an ambulance. Lots of blood leftover on the sidewalk and some clothing which was probably cut by emergency response for medical care. pic.twitter.com/zr4fYS7PNm — Sean Carmitchel (@ACatWithNews) August 14, 2021

Hearing from LAPD that the man was indeed stabbed and the man was responsive when entering the ambulance. — Sean Carmitchel (@ACatWithNews) August 14, 2021

Plenty of other clips, photos, and first-hand accounts were shared, too. Lots of this being shared by the left side.

“Anti-vaxx” / Proud Boys rally in Los Angeles off to a great start. pic.twitter.com/mMAQxfwfxw — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) August 14, 2021

One man being chased by the anti-mask protestors while police are discussing tactics. The man eventually made his way to police. pic.twitter.com/tn1A76JcWP — Sean Carmitchel (@ACatWithNews) August 14, 2021

I was just attacked with others pic.twitter.com/LVrtWFWFng — Lefty-Desiree McLefty Face, Antifa Paparazzi (@TinaDesireeBerg) August 14, 2021

Chants of USA! USA! pic.twitter.com/T5Ms4cFSlE — Lefty-Desiree McLefty Face, Antifa Paparazzi (@TinaDesireeBerg) August 14, 2021

Someone has been stabbed pic.twitter.com/bGxmFZc4jH — Lefty-Desiree McLefty Face, Antifa Paparazzi (@TinaDesireeBerg) August 14, 2021

This is pretty unbelievable, no matter who is filming it.

