https://therightscoop.com/lots-of-blood-antifa-invade-anti-mandate-rally-street-fights-punching-kicking-stabbing-ambulances-ensue/
In Los Angeles, hand to hand combat broke out this afternoon as Antifa invaded an anti-mask mandate protest and started up a street war with proud boys and everyone else.
Good thing being up close throwing punches and getting blood and spit all over you isn’t a Covid risk. Otherwise this would seem absurd and stupid as a way to fight the dangers of people who don’t want to wear masks or socially distance, you know?
Antifa and anti-maskers beat the hell out of each other in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/EDxBRl8uwT
— Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) August 14, 2021
Independent photojournalist Sean Carmitchel has the most thorough account, with sympathies leaning a touch toward antifa and away from the anti-maskers.
Good afternoon! There’s currently an anti-mask rally convening at City Hall. 5 LAPD cruisers monitoring. About 75 currently in front of the City Hall. Noticing one Black flag in the area, there was a counter protest planned as well. pic.twitter.com/qre0aUbpxb
— Sean Carmitchel (@ACatWithNews) August 14, 2021
Counter Protestors are now here. A small verbal altercation. Promises of physical altercations from both sides. pic.twitter.com/tSoUtx8FIz
— Sean Carmitchel (@ACatWithNews) August 14, 2021
Another verbal confrontation. One woman who seems to have arrived separately from the counter protestors shouting at two anti-vaxx protestors. pic.twitter.com/45fhsahqh4
— Sean Carmitchel (@ACatWithNews) August 14, 2021
Confrontation beginning. One of the anti-maskers, throws a punch towards a counter protestor. Counter protestor knocks him down to the ground. A *lot* of fights, several weapons used. One man stabbed, will follow up on details. pic.twitter.com/ungcdnuatS
— Sean Carmitchel (@ACatWithNews) August 14, 2021
Many, many punches thrown. Several press members injured. Lots of bear mace. Several press members hurt, one attempt at stealing a camera. I’ll break down when off the ground. pic.twitter.com/1YLcOUIkxp
— Sean Carmitchel (@ACatWithNews) August 14, 2021
One man being treated for what I’m hearing is a stabbing – following up later on what happened. pic.twitter.com/dMW3tXTxd9
— Sean Carmitchel (@ACatWithNews) August 14, 2021
Man being loaded onto an ambulance. Lots of blood leftover on the sidewalk and some clothing which was probably cut by emergency response for medical care. pic.twitter.com/zr4fYS7PNm
— Sean Carmitchel (@ACatWithNews) August 14, 2021
Hearing from LAPD that the man was indeed stabbed and the man was responsive when entering the ambulance.
— Sean Carmitchel (@ACatWithNews) August 14, 2021
Plenty of other clips, photos, and first-hand accounts were shared, too. Lots of this being shared by the left side.
“Anti-vaxx” / Proud Boys rally in Los Angeles off to a great start. pic.twitter.com/mMAQxfwfxw
— Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) August 14, 2021
One man being chased by the anti-mask protestors while police are discussing tactics. The man eventually made his way to police. pic.twitter.com/tn1A76JcWP
— Sean Carmitchel (@ACatWithNews) August 14, 2021
I was just attacked with others pic.twitter.com/LVrtWFWFng
— Lefty-Desiree McLefty Face, Antifa Paparazzi (@TinaDesireeBerg) August 14, 2021
Chants of USA! USA! pic.twitter.com/T5Ms4cFSlE
— Lefty-Desiree McLefty Face, Antifa Paparazzi (@TinaDesireeBerg) August 14, 2021
Someone has been stabbed pic.twitter.com/bGxmFZc4jH
— Lefty-Desiree McLefty Face, Antifa Paparazzi (@TinaDesireeBerg) August 14, 2021
This is pretty unbelievable, no matter who is filming it.