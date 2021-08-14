https://tennesseestar.com/2021/08/14/gov-doug-ducey-calls-on-homeland-security-secretary-mayorkas-to-resign-following-explosive-leaked-comments/



















Arizona Governor Doug Ducey on Friday called on Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign after reports of leaked comments made by the top security official.

In the comments obtained by Fox News, Mayorkas said, “A couple of days ago I was down in Mexico, and I said look, you know, if, if our borders are the first line of defense, we’re going to lose and this is unsustainable.”

In July alone, more than 212,000 migrants were encountered while attempting to illegally cross the southern border.

While the remark by Mayorkas seemingly indicates the need for stronger border security, the Biden administration has taken little steps to increase security measures.

“Unlike Secretary Mayorkas, Arizonans understand that strong borders are essential to public safety and national security. The Biden-Harris administration’s record of failure on this issue has led to this moment. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, through their words and their actions, have signaled to the world that America’s southern border is wide open and unprotected,” Ducey said of the comments.

Furthermore, Mayorkas went on to detail that the federal government’s system was not designed to handle the large number. However, publicly, Mayorkas and the Biden administration have looked to Central America to solve the border crisis.

Ducey ended his statement with a resounding call on the DHS Secretary to step down from his position.

“The buck must stop somewhere. A defeatist is not what we need when it comes to fighting for border security. It is time for Secretary Mayorkas to resign, and for him to be replaced with someone who will tell the American people the truth publicly, stand up to the radical activists inside the Biden-Harris administration and once and for all end the crisis at the southern border. The safety of Arizona and our entire nation depends on it,” Ducey added.

— — —

Cooper Moran is a reporter for The Star News Network. Follow Cooper on Twitter. Email tips to [email protected]

Photo “Doug Ducey” by Gage Skidmore CC BY-SA 2.0.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

