At least 304 people are dead after a powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti on Saturday.

The quake struck about 90 miles from Haiti’s capital of Port-au-Prince.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry declared a state of emergency.

“When it comes to medical needs, this is our biggest urgency. We have started to send medications and medical personnel to the facilities that are affected,” Prime Minister Ariel Henry said as he declared a state of emergency. “For the people who need urgent special care, we have evacuated a certain number of them, and we will evacuate some more today and tomorrow.”

Tropical storm Grace in on track to hit Haiti next week as well.

More from CBS News:

A deadly 7.0 earthquake hit Haiti in January 2010 which left between 200,000 and 300,000 dead.

