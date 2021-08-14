https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/14/be-proud-of-your-service-sean-parnell-has-a-message-for-the-american-troops-who-served-in-afghanistan/

President Biden told a reporter the other day that the situation in Afghanistan is nothing like Vietnam, even though the administration says it’s evacuating the U.S. Embassy in Kabul with 72 hours and is doing everything it can to “draw down our civilian footprint” as the Taliban retakes city after city.

Sean Parnell has a message for all those who served in Afghanistan: Be proud.

Biden said categorically the other day that there’s no comparison.

