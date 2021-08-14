https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/14/be-proud-of-your-service-sean-parnell-has-a-message-for-the-american-troops-who-served-in-afghanistan/

President Biden told a reporter the other day that the situation in Afghanistan is nothing like Vietnam, even though the administration says it’s evacuating the U.S. Embassy in Kabul with 72 hours and is doing everything it can to “draw down our civilian footprint” as the Taliban retakes city after city.

Afghanistan 20 years of nation-building 2,312 US soldiers killed, 20k + wounded $2.4 trillion spent — $114,285 for every person in the country, at the time we arrived Collapses immediately upon the start of withdrawal — John Robb (@johnrobb) August 12, 2021

Sean Parnell has a message for all those who served in Afghanistan: Be proud.

To our troops who fought in the Afghan War:

You did your job. You did it well. You defeated the enemies of America at every turn.

You gave the Afghans a shot at freedom. Be proud of your service because America is proud of you. This Afghan debacle is on the suits. Not the boots. — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) August 13, 2021

I wish I were this eloquent. Thank you, @SeanParnellUSA, for expressing what every patriotic American feels. https://t.co/JzvwXtT7h4 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 14, 2021

FACTS! — Frank Sweeney (@Mrmullenhead) August 14, 2021

Absolutely correct. Agree 100%. — Danny (@DannyDoubleYew) August 13, 2021

Amen! Thank you all! — Nancy Tangney (@tangney123) August 13, 2021

This is so well said — Sean McCabe (@seanhmccabe) August 14, 2021

Thanks Sean. It was one of the best experiences of my life. No regrets. — Captain Chris 🎖 (@TheChrisChallis) August 14, 2021

As an Iraq War Vet, I had to steal this. Thank you! — Fred Salber (@Stryker1b) August 14, 2021

You helped people I love there. I saw it with my own eyes. There are families and friends there who are terrified you’re leaving. You gave them freedom, education and a growing economy. Plus, we haven’t had another 9-11. That was the real mission. Thank you. — brutenickelsby (@brutenickelsby) August 13, 2021

After 21 years of service, multiple deployments, watching our children cry for their daddy, friends lost in war zones, and others to suicide… my husband & I, for the first time in our lives, have begun to question our service to our country. It’s sad. Thank you for this post. 🇺🇸 — 🧜🏼‍♀️ (@JNS0316) August 14, 2021

I really feel for our troups and family seeing what they gave up so much for being destroyed. — Patricia (@Patrici30775780) August 14, 2021

The war in Afghanistan was a perfect example of how to misuse combat forces. — sam (@e_libertas) August 13, 2021

The situation makes me so angry! As the mother of sons that fought and have permanent physical and mental scars, this pisses me off so much! — Noodls (@DShaw73905588) August 14, 2021

My son was one of them. Thankfully, he came home. Some of his brothers did not. — Michael Weiser (@ThriventMichael) August 14, 2021

The Afghan debacle is on the Afghans. They had 20 years to get their shit together and they couldn’t do it. — CraigDvn (@CraigDvn) August 14, 2021

Change the words “Afgan war” to “Vietnam war” and it fits perfectly. We never learn. — Jim Deimler (@JimDeimler) August 14, 2021

Biden said categorically the other day that there’s no comparison.

