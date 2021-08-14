https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-instructs-u-s-embassy-in-kabul-to-destroy-american-flags/

Posted by Kane on August 14, 2021 6:30 pm

Joe Biden’s administration has instructed embassy staff in Kabul to destroy American flags to minimize the embarrassment the administration will face through propaganda produced by the Taliban.

“Facilities will provide destruction support between 0830 and 1600 daily until further notice. Please take advantage and reduce the amount of sensitive material on the property.” The memo added in bold font, “Please also include items embassy or agency logos, American flags, or items which could be misused in propaganda efforts.”

Biden literally armed the Taliban…

