Meanwhile, Diplomatic Security is preparing for a crisis, calling on volunteers with “High Threat, High Risk” experience for “24/7 operations supporting U.S. Embassy Kabul,” per an internal memo I obtained. The subject line: “Afghanistan Task Force Volunteers Needed Immediately” pic.twitter.com/eWAJ4jem7H — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) August 13, 2021

Joe Biden’s administration has instructed embassy staff in Kabul to destroy American flags to minimize the embarrassment the administration will face through propaganda produced by the Taliban.

“Facilities will provide destruction support between 0830 and 1600 daily until further notice. Please take advantage and reduce the amount of sensitive material on the property.” The memo added in bold font, “Please also include items embassy or agency logos, American flags, or items which could be misused in propaganda efforts.”

Biden literally armed the Taliban…

Large cache of US weapons taken by Taliban in this compound. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/F4UYVphh3Q — FJ (@Natsecjeff) August 13, 2021