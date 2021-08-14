https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-just-handed-the-taliban-a-u-s-weapons-goldmine-photos/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
REPORT: 👴 Biden just handed the Taliban a weapons GOLDMINE. pic.twitter.com/AY1CTRIPGa
— New Granada (@NewGranada1979) August 14, 2021
Large cache of US weapons taken by Taliban in this compound. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/F4UYVphh3Q
— FJ (@Natsecjeff) August 13, 2021
Herat Airport: Taliban looting equipments provided by US https://t.co/0kQgoiWpay pic.twitter.com/xFCixGa2F5
— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) August 13, 2021
Taliban seize $6 million US Blackhawk helicopters alongside tons of American equipment…