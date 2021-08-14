https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/14/biden-white-house-releases-statement-on-afghanistan-that-isnt-much-of-a-statement/
President Biden is at Camp David and has no public events scheduled until at least the middle of next week, but the crisis in Afghanistan was important enough for the White House to issue a statement, or whatever this is:
Statement on #Afghanistan from the @WhiteHouse. pic.twitter.com/8hj1oKXzci
— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) August 14, 2021
People aren’t seeing much of a statement in that statement:
OK, so where’s the statement?
— Pam (@lifebythecreek) August 14, 2021
that’s not a statement. 🤡 https://t.co/1M5UxRXySM
— 🍑 Peaches & Scream (@NewYearsDani) August 14, 2021
Perhaps the absence of much of a statement is the statement.
Guys, they had a meeting. https://t.co/KX5XY7X3nA
— Honey Badger (@SalsaPrice) August 14, 2021
Strongly worded letter to follow?
“…monitor the evolving security situation.”
LMFAO https://t.co/AYonzQyfbg
— MTLass (@mt_lass) August 14, 2021
I, too, did nothing about the situation in Afghanistan. https://t.co/tbFRCqnE3e
— Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) August 14, 2021
***
