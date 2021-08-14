https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/14/biden-white-house-releases-statement-on-afghanistan-that-isnt-much-of-a-statement/

President Biden is at Camp David and has no public events scheduled until at least the middle of next week, but the crisis in Afghanistan was important enough for the White House to issue a statement, or whatever this is:

People aren’t seeing much of a statement in that statement:

Perhaps the absence of much of a statement is the statement.

Strongly worded letter to follow?

