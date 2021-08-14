https://trendingpolitics.com/bidens-military-taliban-seizes-us-weapons-tanks-and-artillery-crugg/

President Joe Biden is quickly proving to be the weakest president in modern history. According to a bombshell new report, the Taliban has seized US weapons and military equipment in Afghanistan. The equipment includes guns, artillery and even tanks.

The report, released by the Washington Free Beacon, came after video footage began spreading online showing terrorists with United States weaponry.

The Washington Free Beacon reported:

The Taliban has seized scores of American weapons and military equipment from Afghan security forces as the terrorist group accelerates its takeover following the withdrawal of U.S. forces from the country.

Taliban terrorists are now in possession of U.S.-made military vehicles, anti-aircraft guns, armored tanks, and artillery. The munitions were provided to Afghan security forces to secure the country as the United States ends its two-decade war there. The Taliban have overwhelmed Afghan forces, taking over key Afghan provinces and using U.S. weapons to power the offensive.

“These captured systems will increase the mobility and lethality of the Taliban, making them a more formidable adversary,” said Bradley Bowman, senior director of the Center on Military and Political Power at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. “We have already seen the Taliban using captured humvees to patrol Kunduz and Sar-e Pol.”

The situation has in Afghanistan has been a total embarrassment for the so-called “commander in chief.” Biden announced that he was sending 3,000 American troops back into the country to help evacuate the American embassy in Kabul. Immediately after the announcement, Biden left to go on vacation. What a great leader!

“It is very reasonable to expect that Kabul will fall by the 20th anniversary of 9/11 this year,” said GOP strategist Annie Aleman.

“Concerns regarding the captured artillery have prompted U.S. airstrikes,” Bradley Bowman added. “Hopefully those U.S. airstrikes will increase and continue beyond the August 31 deadline. American support for the Afghan security forces is not charity. It is helping a brave partner fight a common enemy over there so that they can’t target us here.”

Bowman also noted that the Biden administration “appear to have forgotten one of the core lessons of 9/11: What happens there can hurt us here.”

