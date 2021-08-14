https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-taliban-seizes-key-city-leaving-kabul-effectively-surrounded

The Taliban seized a key city on their march to Kabul that effectively leaves Afghanistan’s capital city surrounded as Democrat President Joe Biden’s administration scrambles to evacuate as many Americans as possible.

“Jalalabad is now under Taliban control,” Bill Roggio, Senior Fellow and Editor of FDD’s Long War Journal, tweeted. “Given the city’s importance to the province, Nangarhar is now assessed as Taliban controlled. Whatever pockets of possible resistance exist won’t exist for long. Kabul is effectively surrounded.”

“The map of the provinces has changed dramatically over the past 48 hours. 22 provinces are Taliban controlled and 25 capitals are Taliban controlled,” Roggio added. “10 capitals, including the country’s second largest city, fell to the Taliban over the course of 24 hours.”

The map of the provinces has changed dramatically over the past 48 hours. 22 provinces are Taliban controlled and 25 capitals are Taliban controlled. 10 capitals, including the country’s second largest city, fell to the Taliban over the course of 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/US2llFuO33 — Bill Roggio (@billroggio) August 15, 2021

Minutes after tweeting out a map of the Taliban’s gains, Roggio noted that the map was already “dated” because there had already been more battlefield developments.

“Nile & Daykundi just fell. This is how fast things are moving,” he added. “It is only a matter of days, if not hours. The only thing that can slow the collapse of Kabul is the U.S. mission to evacuate the embassy. Only for a time.”

