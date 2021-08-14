https://noqreport.com/2021/08/14/contract-surveillance-plane-caught-flying-in-a-grid-pattern-over-mike-lindells-cyber-symposium/

The theft of the 2020 election has become a sticking point for millions of Americans who are being asked to trust a slow-witted man and his handlers to lead this nation. We have seen mountains of evidence despite efforts by mainstream media, Big Tech, and the judiciary to quash it all. Meanwhile, the powers-that-be have dubbed it “The Big Lie” to speak out loud what facts and common sense tell us to be unambiguously true.

Mike Lindell held his Cyber Symposium this week. It was effective to some extent as millions of people were made aware of even more damning evidence of massive, widespread voter fraud. It also sparked further commitment by some elected officials to continue to fight to expose what was done and attempt to reverse the fraudulent outcome.

All the while, the powers-that-be were doing everything they could to suppress the information. The event opened to a hacking that delayed it for an hour. Then, the “Red Team” was compromised at the last minute, preventing some of the most damaging data from being revealed. Lindell himself was physically attacked. The list of incidents surrounding the event have been documented and we will explore them further as we unpack the Cyber Symposium in the coming days, but there’s one incident that hasn’t received much publicity.

According to YouTube aerial guru Monkey Werx, there was a contract surveillance plane over the Cyber Symposium flying in a common grid pattern indicative of aerial data collection. In other words, someone was spying on the event from the sky. Here’s his analysis, starting at 5:19:

The aircraft that was being tracked, tail number N314HB, is owned by Marc Inc. The company’s website claims it is “North America’s largest provider of specialized contract aircraft and flight crews for airborne GIS, survey and surveillance projects.”

At first glance, the website did not seem like it belonged to a company that could pull off the type of surveillance we believe we’re seeing at the Cyber Symposium. But digging deeper revealed that this is a company that likely couldn’t care less about the quality of its 2010 website. They have a huge fleet and state-of-the-art equipment that would negate the need for marketing or website upgrades.

Here’s some of the equipment they keep on their planes, equipment that can do NSA-level spying on an event like the Cyber Symposium:

The question that everyone should be asking is why a surveillance plane would have been contracted to spy on the symposium. The event was being broadcast live and replayed at night, so there’s nothing that could really be hidden on stage. This is where we get into major conspiracy theorizing, so put on your tinfoil hats if you believe such things will help you.

First, the visual nature of the spy planes allows for easy tracking of vehicles and their drivers in and our of the symposium. As we’ve discussed previously on this site, the powers-that-be are building a list of unacceptable Americans to track and eventually remove. We’ve seen it with the extreme degree of tracking they did on January 6th. We know they were doing similar tracking operations during the Arizona audits. Now, they’re tracking everyone who came and went from the Cyber Symposium.

These planes are also equipped with digital listening devices. They “hear” what’s happening through cellular data and can collect information that’s sent from devices at the symposium. This is important as they try to sniff out any off-site cohorts that need to be found.

Lastly, any future legal actions taken against those who were at the symposium will require the type of evidence collected by the spy plane. It’s important that this particular plane was contracted rather than being an official government aircraft. The charter was likely given an innocuous official mission but “thankfully” collected data the government can use as evidence against those involved in disseminated voter fraud information.

Whether you buy any of my theories or not, you have to admit it’s at least quite strange that a spy plane was flying over the Cyber Symposium for the three days the event was held. Not before, not after. It’s at least fishy if not a smoking gun of actions that tie into all that has happened surrounding the event.

Mike Lindell and his team need to start asking questions. Were they being surveilled? By whom? Why? The powers-that-be are desperate to keep their voter fraud masterpiece intact regardless of the consequences.

The Dangers of Speaking the Truth Diminish If We Work Together

It’s becoming harder and harder for patriots to ignore the deep suppression of truth that’s happening in America today.

In all of my years in journalism, I have never received as many threats or been attacked by big companies like Google and Facebook as I have in 2021. I’d say that ever since we started covering widespread voter fraud, government-endorsed Pandemic Panic Theater, vaccine cover-ups, Critical Race Theory, and the various Neo-Marxist and Satanic agendas at play, I’ve been targeted more in months than the entirety of my life prior.

Speaking the truth is getting harder with so much censorship and suppression rampant. Prior to 2020, I was not a “conspiracy theorist” or an “anti-vaxxer,” but if there’s one thing the onslaught of exposed lies have taught us in the last 18 months, it’s that we cannot take what we’re told by the “arbiters of truth” at face value. There’s an agenda behind every message, a narrative driving every story, and a series of gigantic cover-ups designed to keep the masses in the dark.

This is why we’re building a network of news outlets that are willing to go against the narrative and expose the truth. We need help. We’re establishing strong partnerships with like-minded news outlets and courageous journalists. Even as Big Tech suppresses us, the honest messages they’re trying to quash are finding their way to the eyes and ears of patriots across the nation. With the help of new content partners like The Epoch Times and The Liberty Daily, we’re starting to see a real impact.

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

Some of our content is spread across all of these sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

I’ve said much of this before. From time to time I reframe this request for assistance by taking the most relevant message of the day and adjusting the story accordingly. We’ve discussed this network in previous articles. Now, it’s time to talk about help. First and foremost, we need financial assistance detailed below. But we could also use more writers who are willing to volunteer their thoughts for the sake of spreading the message. Those who are interested should contact me directly.

As far as money, we’re looking better than we have in the recent past, but we are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $2200-$7800 per month. May, 2021, for example, was amazing and we almost broke even. June, revenue was sluggish at best and we had to make up a big difference out of our pockets. But we’re not just trying to get out of the red. If and when we start getting enough contributions to expand, we will do just that. Very few get into journalism to try to get rich and we’re definitely not among those who do. Our success is driven by spreading the truth, profitable or not.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Time is short. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn





All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

