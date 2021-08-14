https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/cops-guarding-dem-rep-cori-bush-fired-guarding-without-permission/

Two cops who were guarding Rep. Cori Bush — who has said he wants to defund the police — have been fired.

According to St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts, they did not fill out the proper forms to do so.

The New York Post reported:

Two St. Louis deputies were dismissed last month for working on progressive Rep. Cori Bush’s security detail without permission — days before the “Squad” member defended spending tens of thousands of campaign dollars on private protection while pushing to “defund the police.” TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Mike Lindell Reveals Details Of Attack By 3 Men In Lobby of Sioux Falls Hotel St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts told KMOV that he initially warned now-former deputies Tylance Jackson and Maurice Thompson to quit moonlighting as muscle for Bush (D-Mo.) and fill out the proper forms after they accompanied her on a tour of St. Louis jails in April. However, Betts said he was told by Veterans Affairs Police several weeks later that Jackson and Thompson were providing security for Bush again. In addition to violating policy by not getting approval to work a secondary shift, neither Jackson nor Thompson have licenses to work private security, Betts told KMOV. Jackson claimed Thursday that he and Thompson were dismissed because they “didn’t push the agenda of the sheriff on the client [Bush].”

Sheriff Betts said that the firing had nothing to do with them working for Bush but because proper procedures weren’t followed.

Cori Bush was exposed as a hypocrite after it came out she spent over $70,000 in personal security last year.

From The Gateway Pundit:

Cops for Me – But not for thee… Marxist-Democrat Cori Bush is one of several Democrats who ran a platform to “Defund Police.” But Bush reportedly spent $70,000 on her personal security last year.

She responded to being exposed by telling those questioning her to “suck it up!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

