https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/county-gop-censures-lindsey-graham-infrastructure-bill-vote/

Grassroots conservatives are standing up to Establishment Republicans.

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was censured by the Aiken County Republican Party over his vote in favor of the so-called bipartisan infrastructure bill.

They said that Lindsey Graham “consciously violated the platform of the South Carolina Republican Party.”

Business Insider reported:

TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Mike Lindell Reveals Details Of Attack By 3 Men In Lobby of Sioux Falls Hotel

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina was censured by the Aiken County Republican Party this week, with the organization highlighting his support of the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, according to the Aiken Standard. The local party, which is based in one of the most solidly Republican counties in the state, said Graham “consciously violated the platform of the South Carolina Republican Party” in censuring the four-term senator, alleging that he “opened the door for additional Chinese investment in American projects” which would heighten “the threat to our national security.”

18 other RINOs also threw their support behind this bill.

Here are the 19 Republican Senators who voted in favor of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill: – Blunt

– Burr

– Capito

– Cassidy

– Collins

– Cramer

– Crapo

– Fischer

– Graham

– Grassley

– Hoeven

– McConnell

– Murkowski

– Portman

– Risch

– Romney

– Sullivan

– Tillis

– Wicker — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) August 10, 2021

The bill includes NO money for the border wall.

It would also allow for a vehicle tracking program:

Under Trump, Mitch McConnell rejected the infrastructure bill due to the cost.

The plan under Biden costs more.

“We need to do this carefully and correctly, and the issue of how to pay for it needs to be dealt with responsibly,” Mitch McConnell Dec. 2016 pic.twitter.com/tOLrYh95xR — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) August 10, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

