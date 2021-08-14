https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/covid-whistleblower-speaks-out/

“I’ve seen 32 elderly people pass away immediately after taking the Moderna vaccine. I’ve seen more patients die from the Vaccine than from Covid.”

Abrien Aguirre is a board certified occupational therapist who recently went public with his knowledge of working in 3 COVID units in Hawaii, two of them “isolation units.” He states that he works in the largest skilled nursing facility in Oahu, working with the geriatric population.

He was interviewed by a group known as “Hawaii Free Speech News.”

His testimony was recorded at a recent outdoor protest held at the Hawaii State Capitol in Honolulu.

