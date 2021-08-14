https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/crowd-gathers-outside-wh-response-latest-afghanistan-while-biden-vacation?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A crowd has gathered outside the White House over the developments in Afghanistan as the Taliban has taken over the country while President Joe Biden vacations at Camp David.

CBS News White House Reporter Tim Perry tweeted a photo and video of the scene unfolding outside the White House.

Biden is expected to leave Camp David on Wednesday, and then head to his Delaware residence for his summer holiday, the Washington Times reported.

