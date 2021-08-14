https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/14/damage-control-wh-tweets-photo-to-show-how-biden-and-harris-are-dealing-with-the-taliban-takeover-of-afghanistan/

The U.S. Embassy will reportedly be “mostly evacuated” within the next 72 hours. That news comes just days after the Biden administration said it would take months for the Taliban to reach the US Embassy in Kabul:

US intelligence agencies who said just 4 days ago that Kabul could fall in 90 days have revised the figure to 72 hours

https://t.co/v2XUuPVcKX — Bruno Maçães (@MacaesBruno) August 14, 2021

Meanwhile, the White House knows they have a major problem on their hands and need to give the impression that Biden and Harris are on it. Notice too that they’re not using the word “evacuation,” but rather “drawing down our civilian footprint” — rapidly:

This morning, the President and Vice President held a video conference with the national security team to discuss the ongoing efforts to draw down our civilian footprint in Afghanistan. In addition, the President and Vice President were briefed on the earthquake in Haiti. pic.twitter.com/7BKSdJ8OKo — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 14, 2021

Well, at least it’s something.

America’s suffering one of its worst foreign policy defeats in history and definitely worst in the lifetime of millennials and on down….and all we get from the White House is a tweet of Joe pretending to take notes at Camp David on a video call. https://t.co/eybBp5Ds8q — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 14, 2021

Why is he doing this on a video call instead of being there to do his job? https://t.co/O4WVMp7l0o — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 14, 2021

And Biden has no public events on his schedule until the middle of next week. He’ll be at Camp David until Wednesday.

WTF is everyone just spread around at various locations? They literally are on vacation. Biden’s sunglasses are sitting there on the table. https://t.co/HF3wQOeTLs — Aren’t I A Ray of 🌞 (@MomOfTeenCircus) August 14, 2021

Carter makes y’all look effective — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@juliew38138) August 14, 2021

You misspelled panicked flight. — Tout ça… pour ça ! (@BRXBIS) August 14, 2021

Is Kamala zooming from a Gitmo shower room? @ComfortablySmug https://t.co/orqZAhuyXW — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) August 14, 2021

How about he gets in front of the American people and explains his plans? Because right now, it doesn’t feel like there is one. https://t.co/MCXQt75UdA — Alexander Diaz (@AlexanderDiazAZ) August 14, 2021

Damage control. Pitifully small attempt. https://t.co/zTproSA1tQ — Debi Horimoto (@motomotionmusic) August 14, 2021

