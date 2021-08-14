http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/OZ2HT5xpCNk/

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez (D) argued President Joe Biden needs to “send in all the tools of the federal government,” and charge offenders federally “so that those left-wing prosecutors like Kim Foxx and others don’t have the opportunity to just permeate catch and release policies but that consequences are felt.”

Lopez said, [relevant remarks begin around 1:40] “[W]hen New York was trying to break the mob apart, or when even like Miami was trying to get their streets back under control, there was a coordinated effort between law enforcement and the judicial system. There was an act and there was a consequence. And right now, I don’t think you have consequences in major cities, particularly Chicago, where you have criminals who could be arrested on Monday and back out on the street on Tuesday doing exactly what they were arrested for. I think if we are truly to be serious, the federal government, President Biden, if he’s watching, needs to actually send in all the tools of the federal government, FBI, ATF, DEA, and charge everyone federally so that those left-wing prosecutors like Kim Foxx and others don’t have the opportunity to just permeate catch and release policies but that consequences are felt.”

