Since August 10, 2021, congressional Democrats have been giddy about the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

A common onlooker may view this infrastructure bill as just another spending program, however, there’s more to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act than meets the eye. Tacked on to this infrastructure bill are provisions that pave the way for mass amnesty for millions of illegal aliens. Democrats weren’t alone in passing this infrastructure bill, 19 Senate Republicans joined them in green-lighting this bill.

The 19 Senate Republican sellouts include:

Dan Sullivan (R-AK), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Roy Blunt (R-MO), Richard Burr (R-NC), Deb Fischer (R-NE), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Rob Portman (R-OH), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Jim Risch (R-ID), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Roger Wicker (R-MS), Mitch McConnell (R-KY), John Hoeven (R-ND), Susan Collins (R-ME), and Mitt Romney (R-UT)

John Binder of Breitbart News outlined the kind of amnesties included in this budget bill:

Now, House and Senate Democrats are saying the passage of the infrastructure bill is vital to passing their $3.5 trillion budget resolution which, among other things, would give amnesty to millions of illegal aliens enrolled and eligible for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, foreigners with Temporary Protected Status (TPS), those working on farms, and those considered “essential” workers.

The amnesty would cost American taxpayers around $107 billion, though the cost in depressed and lost wages for the nation’s working and middle class would likely boost that estimate significantly.

Earlier this month, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was explicit about the Democrats’ end game of passing an infrastructure bill then passing a gargantuan budget bill with amnesty tacked on.

“As we move forward, we’re proceeding on both tracks — the track of the bipartisan infrastructure proposal and the track of the budget resolution with reconciliation instructions,” Schumer stated.

In an interview with National Public Radio, Massachusetts Ayanna Presley hinted in an interview with National Public Radio that she would potentially vote against the infrastructure bill unless the Senate gives the greenlight to the Democrats’ budget resolution with amnesty provisions:

What progressives have been clear about since day one, as has President Biden, as has Democratic leadership, is that any vote on the narrow bipartisan infrastructure package must also come with a movement on a massive investment in tandem for workers and families.

“And that’s care economy, housing, combating climate change, and a pathway to citizenship for millions of our immigrant neighbors,” Presley added.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed on August 11 that the infrastructure bill is linked to Democrats’ budget framework with amnesty. Pelosi told the media that she will not let House members vote on the infrastructure bill until the Senate approves the budget.

“The votes in the House and Senate depend on us having both bills,” Pelosi remarked.

Democrats are finding out real quick that their most divisive items on their policy wish list will have trouble being passed in Congress on a straight vote. Amnesty will have to be added to an unrelated bill.

Amnesty for illegal aliens is among the most prominent reforms that Democrats are pushing. Based on established voting patterns, amnesty is the Democrats’s ticket to permanent electoral dominance.

Thankfully, there’s a lot of polarization in Congress to derail this amnesty plan. However, Republicans need to stay vigilant in the short-term and make sure to scuttle any amnesty bills. Beyond that, populists need to make a major stink about immigration in the 2022 midterms. The fact that Democrats are pursuing amnesty during a pandemic where so much economic uncertainty abounds is completely shameless.

Such out-of-touch behavior should be thoroughly punished at the polls.

