Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calf., slammed Democrats for their failed COVID policies Saturday on “Watters’ World,” taking aim at former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger for telling people to “screw your freedom” when it came to coronavirus restrictions.

Schwarzenegger said in a recent CNN interview that Americans should not complain about their freedoms being limited during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Screw your freedom, because with freedom comes obligations and responsibilities,” the former governor said.

Nunes suggested Schwarzenegger’s comments have little relevance.

“I’m glad he’s gone,” Nunes told host Brian Kilmeade. “He was a disastrous governor, unfortunately, and I think he led to the demise of the Republican Party here in California.”

Nunes also took aim at Democrats like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Governor Gavin Newsom, and former President Barack Obama for bucking the COVID restrictions they supported during the pandemic.

“No matter what Fauci and all these guys say, we’re getting a huge split in this country because it’s the saying of ‘do what I say, not what I do,’ and I think people have had enough of it,” Nunes said.

The California congressman also said the Biden administration was “wasting time” by opening the southern border and allowing illegal immigrants who may be infected with COVID into the United States.

“None of this is making any sense, and I think the American people are starting to figure it out,” he said.

Nunes also criticized Democrats for pushing masks, despite evidence that suggests face coverings do not prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“This is only because of the leadership in this country that this is happening,” Nunes said. “Particularly the Democrats…it’s the blue states that are going nuts, and meanwhile, most of the red states have remained open this entire time.”

Kilmeade agreed, saying, “Hygiene theater – that’s what it really is.”

