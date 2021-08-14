https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/dhs-extremists-covid-vaccines-stolen-election-pose-national-security-threat-ahead-9-11/

Anti-government “extremists” who oppose mask mandates and experimental COVID vaccines, as well as those who insist the was 2020 election was rigged, pose an imminent threat national security threat ahead of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks — according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The rollout of new COVID restrictions and lockdowns may spur racially motivated terror attacks, according to the department’s National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin issued on Friday.

“Through the remainder of 2021, racially- or ethnically-motivated violent extremists (RMVEs) and anti-government/anti-authority violent extremists will remain a national threat priority for the United States. These extremists may seek to exploit the emergence of COVID-19 variants by viewing the potential re-establishment of public health restrictions across the United States as a rationale to conduct attacks,” the bulletin states. “Pandemic-related stressors have contributed to increased societal strains and tensions, driving several plots by domestic violent extremists, and they may contribute to more violence this year.”

Online dissemination of “conspiracies” claiming the 2020 election was stolen or that Donald Trump will be reinstated as president may incentivize “domestic violent extremists” to commit acts of terror leading up to 9/11, the bulletin continues.

“Foreign and domestic threat actors, to include foreign intelligence services, international terrorist groups and domestic violent extremists, continue to introduce, amplify, and disseminate narratives online that promote violence, and have called for violence against elected officials, political representatives, government facilities, law enforcement, religious communities or commercial facilities, and perceived ideologically-opposed individuals,” DHS states. “There are also continued, non-specific calls for violence on multiple online platforms associated with DVE ideologies or conspiracy theories on perceived election fraud and alleged reinstatement, and responses to anticipated restrictions relating to the increasing COVID cases.”

The bulletin will remain in effect through Veteran’s Day on Nov. 11.

DHS was created in the wake of the 9/11 attacks to protect Americans against terrorist groups such as al-Qaeda. Under the Biden administration, the department is being weaponized against Americans.

Following the January 6 protest on Capitol Hill, DHS unveiled plans to spy on ordinary Americans — monitoring the travel of “domestic extremists” and expanding its use of the No Fly List.

The discussions were “part of the Biden administration’s strategy of treating domestic terror as a national security threat, and not just a law enforcement problem. They’re also part of broader conversations in government about how to use tools developed for the Global War on Terror to combat domestic extremism,” Politico reports.

