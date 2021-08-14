https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/kevindowneyjr/2021/08/14/did-ilhan-omar-marry-her-brother-secret-dna-test-in-wild-story-says-yes-n1469452

Uncle Dad

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar has long been accused of marrying her brother to get around U.S. immigration laws (he should have just walked across the southern border). Now a DNA test, done surreptitiously, shows the rumor is true, that there is a 99.999998% chance that Omar and her second husband, Ahmed Elmi, are siblings.

The DNA test was conducted after what the Daily Mail refers to as a “shadowy Republican group” apparently stalked Omar and her alleged husbro long enough to get a cigarette butt smoked by Omar, and a straw used by Elmi, now living in Kenya and spending time in Zanzibar.

The test was posted online by a Republican strategist from Minneapolis, Anton Lazzaro, on Wednesday. Twelve hours later Lazzaro was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges. Weird timing, right?

Omar’s spokesman Jeremy Slevin dismissed the report and threw some ‘tude at Lazzaro. “This is a fraudulent website created by a man charged this week with child sex trafficking and lying to federal investigators to cover it up,” he said.

Omar has been long accused of marrying her brother so that he could get a green card and study in the U.S., which he did, with Omar, at North Dakota State University. Omar was married at the time to her first husband. The three adults lived together for a while, with Omar’s two kids.

Timeline of Sisterly Love

Omar and her first husband, Ahmed Hirsi, split up in 2008. Omar married Ahmed Elmi, allegedly her brother, in 2009. They split up in 2011, and Omar soon got back together with her first husband and had another child. Omar didn’t divorce Elmi until 2017. She then remarried her first husband, Hirsi, just in time for the 2018 election.

Not That Innocent

In her autobiography, This Is What America Looks Like, published last year, Omar claims she hardly knew Elmi when they married. In her book, she writes “I had a Britney Spears-style meltdown, I not only eloped with a man — whom I spent so little time with that I wouldn’t even make him a footnote in my story if it weren’t for the fact that this event turned into the main headline later on — but I shaved my head.”

FACT-O-RAMA! Omar doesn’t actually mention Elmi’s name in her book.

Oh Brother, Wherefore Art Thou?

In Omar’s 2017 divorce papers asking to dissolve her marriage to brother Elmi, Omar swore under penalty of perjury that she had no way of contacting Elmi, claiming his last known location was London in June 2011. However, lease, eviction records, and traffic violations reviewed by The New York Post suggest Elmi was in the United States the whole time, living a mere 2.6 miles away from Omar in downtown Minneapolis.

Last year, the New York Post reported that two FBI agents held an hours-long meeting in Minnesota in mid-October, 2019, with a “concerned party” who handed over a treasure trove of documents regarding Omar’s marriage to Elmi. The FBI did not commit to opening a case against Omar. Shocker.

