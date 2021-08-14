https://thehill.com/changing-america/respect/equality/567850-florida-mom-on-zoom-call-killed-by-her-toddler

A mother in Florida was fatally shot in the head by her toddler during a Zoom call.

Twenty-one year old Shamaya Lynn was on a conference call inside her Oaks of Spring Valley apartment when her baby shot her, WESH reported.

Lynn reportedly fell backward after she was shot and her toddler stood in the background. A person on the Zoom call dialed Altamonte Springs Police when Lynn did not return, Fox News reported.

“Investigators determined that the injury was caused by a toddler who found a loaded handgun, which was left unsecured by an adult in the apartment,” a police statement said, reported by WESH.

The gun belonged to the toddler’s father.

“To anyone and everyone tuning into this story if you own a firearm please keep it locked and secured,” Officer Roberto Ruiz, Jr. is shown saying in the TV clip. “Incidents like this can be avoided.”

The toddler and the toddler’s sibling are under the care of relatives, according to WESH, while the Seminole County State Attorney’s Office is determining if the father should face charges.

