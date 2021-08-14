https://www.oann.com/fmr-secy-of-interior-zinke-criticizes-bidens-opec-request/

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:28 PM PT – Friday, August 13, 2021

Former Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke criticized Joe Biden’s latest request of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). During an interview on Thursday, Zinke said the U.S. is letting other countries take advantage of its energy needs, especially after canceling the Keystone Pipeline.

He added under the Trump administration, America became the largest energy producer in the world. However, Zinke lamented the U.S. is giving foreign allies the advantage of producing energy on their soil. Additionally, forfeiting the ability to profit from and regulate the world’s energy.

The Biden White House is asking foreign countries (many adversarial) to pump more oil while at the same time trying to kill oil & gas production in the USA. This is anti-American hypocrisy at its worst. American-made energy is cleaner, safer & cheaper. https://t.co/pn6tEfYXWL — Ryan Zinke (@RyanZinke) August 11, 2021

“The Biden administration cancels the Keystone Pipeline, but supports Russian pipelines. This policy is anti-American, and it puts the nation at greater risk as far as national security goes,” said Zinke. “Environmentally, it is better to produce energy in this country under reasonable regulation than watching it get produced overseas with no regulation.”

Zinke’s comments come as he prepares to run for Montana’s newly added Congressional seat, where he claims to have endorsement from President Trump.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

