What President Biden said would take months now has a timetable of 72 hours as the United States rushes to evacuate the U.S. Embassy in Kabul before the Taliban retakes the city. President Trump had advocated for a withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, and it would be interesting to know how things would be going under another Trump term.

We’re old enough to remember back in January of 2020 when Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said a letter delivered to the Iraqi military regarding troop movements out of Iraq was a draft, and releasing it was a “mistake.” Here’s a flashback to Milley in May of 2021 saying the military’s objective was a “safe, responsible, and deliberate retrograde of U.S. forces from Afghanistan in good order.”

#GenMilley during today’s @DeptofDefense press briefing with @SecDef: “Regarding Afghanistan, our primary military objective is to conduct a safe, responsible, and deliberate retrograde of U.S. forces from Afghanistan in good order.” pic.twitter.com/EQnpflqkg7 — The Joint Staff 🇺🇸 (@thejointstaff) May 6, 2021

General Milley still has a job. https://t.co/R0Ezh1a0sJ — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 14, 2021

Yes, this is the same general who testified before the House Armed Services Committee that he was offended that officers were accused of being “woke,” and that critical race theory was important to understand “white rage” like that responsible for the storming of the Capitol.

No wonder you keep losing wars. Don’t even know what a retreat is called. — Sir Liberal (@SirLiberal) May 6, 2021

Correction – rout. — Sir Liberal (@SirLiberal) August 14, 2021

You misspelled “bugout” sir! — Bob Lamond Jr (@rglamondjr) August 14, 2021

The word is “retreat”. Retrograde is neither a synonym nor effective euphemism. — John Barton (@bartjw) August 14, 2021

Should have been fired yesterday. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) August 14, 2021

Missed that “good order” part. — Kevin Vaughan (@flogginvaughan) August 14, 2021

Failed miserably. Resign especially if our people die tonight — 🔥 Bean 🔥 (@BeanFromPA) August 14, 2021

Looks like it’s time to put that “white rage” to good use. — Alex (@AleximusPrime) August 14, 2021

Did your understanding of “white rage” help prepare you for the complete collapse of the security situation in Afghanistan? — Chris Manning (@Manning4USCong) August 14, 2021

The Afghanis need not worry. The greatest danger to the world is white supremacy according to 👆. — IMStarbuck (@StarbuckIm) August 14, 2021

I don’t blame you, General. With all that time and effort combatting white supremacy, the #1 security threat to our nation, who could reasonably expect our military to conduct military operations??? — Carl D. Sanchez 🅙 (@cactusstack) August 14, 2021

If only we’d taught our forces CRT sooner! — FactsMan (@BallenCBTech) August 14, 2021

Another politician wearing a military uniform. — Mauloni Video Production (@jmaul33) August 14, 2021

Too busy switching his pronouns to keep Afghanistan in check — huwite mailxn (@CisPeoplekind) August 14, 2021

Well, with keeping the bathroom situation under control, what pronouns to use, making sure everyone is “woke” and keeping those cartoon recruitment videos playing. I can see why our military’s ability to keep up our foreign readiness wasn’t quite up to par. — KGP (@irishiiiz97739) August 14, 2021

Zero confidence in this man. Embarrassing — DJ – B_rad (@Yinzerinkc) August 14, 2021

Keeping U.S. troops in Afghanistan would have been white supremacy somehow.

