What President Biden said would take months now has a timetable of 72 hours as the United States rushes to evacuate the U.S. Embassy in Kabul before the Taliban retakes the city. President Trump had advocated for a withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, and it would be interesting to know how things would be going under another Trump term.

We’re old enough to remember back in January of 2020 when Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said a letter delivered to the Iraqi military regarding troop movements out of Iraq was a draft, and releasing it was a “mistake.” Here’s a flashback to Milley in May of 2021 saying the military’s objective was a “safe, responsible, and deliberate retrograde of U.S. forces from Afghanistan in good order.”

Yes, this is the same general who testified before the House Armed Services Committee that he was offended that officers were accused of being “woke,” and that critical race theory was important to understand “white rage” like that responsible for the storming of the Capitol.

Keeping U.S. troops in Afghanistan would have been white supremacy somehow.

