https://api.follow.it/track-rss-story-click/v3/QQ2IcBuYbv7OdAfw1Zkyhu9WSSr4-0sP

The war in Afghanistan is over! Long live the war in Afghanistan!

Yes, in case you haven’t heard, the US Armed Forces are withdrawing from Afghanistan at the end of the month and NATO’s “Resolute Support” mission—which took over from the NATO combat mission that ended in 2014—will wind up at the same time. And now, exactly as predicted, everything is chaos. And by “everything,” I mean everything.

The Taliban is quickly taking over the country. This story is developing by the hour so it will doubtless have moved on by the time you read this, but as of press time the Taliban have already seized half of Afghanistan’s provincial capitals—including Kandahar and Herat, the second and third largest cities in the country respectively—and are on their way (inevitably, we are told) to capturing Kabul itself. The US military has given up defending the country and is now launching “over-the-horizon” strikes from Qatar and the Persian Gulf and using drone strikes to destroy its own artillery and armoured vehicles, which are increasingly falling into Taliban hands.

In response, everyone is getting the hell out of Dodge. Denmark is evacuating Afghan citizens who worked at their embassy. Canada is deploying its special forces to evacuate its own embassy staff. The US military is doing likewise and begging the Taliban to pretty please don’t hurt us as we run away. (No word yet on whether people will be hanging from helicopters as they make their last minute escape.)

And, oh yeah, by the way, Al CIAda is regrouping.

Are you scared yet? Well, you should be. Not because the scary turbaned bogeymen are coming to get you again, of course, but because the government-media-military-industrial-technological complex want you to be scared, meaning that they doubtless have something up their sleeve.

So what’s really happening in Afghanistan?

Buckle in, everyone. This is a doozy of an editorial and it takes an unexpected turn into the preparation for the next wave of false flag attacks to be blamed on “domestic extremists.” If you can’t spring the $1/month to become a member of the site and access this edition of The Corbett Report Subscriber then I strongly suggest you read the full editorial for free at the link below.

To access the full newsletter and to support this website, please become a member today.

For free access to this editorial, please CLICK HERE.

This content is restricted to site members. If you are an existing user, please log in. New users may register here.

Filed in: Newsletter



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

