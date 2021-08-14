http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ml8r861TJDE/

During an interview aired on Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street,” Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) said the border is the worst national security crisis the country faces and it’s “easier to get across our southern border than it is to get a table for dinner in New York City.”

Hagerty said, [relevant remarks begin around 4:15] “This is the gravest national security crisis that we face as a nation. They’ve come and they’ve absolutely collapsed the border. Maria, it’s now easier to get across our southern border than it is to get a table for dinner in New York City. This is preposterous, and the level of COVID transmission that’s coming across the border too, in the midst of a pandemic, they’re doing this. They have absolutely destroyed our national security at the southern border, created a crisis. They’re fueling the cartels and the coyotes, too. They’re just providing more and more messaging for them to send more and more vulnerable people across the border, whether they’re COVID-positive or not, they’re sending them across the border and they’re also sending more fentanyl into my state and into states all across this nation and killing our kids. It’s just a tragic situation, and to think that Mayorkas still has his job performing like this. In corporate America, this would never stand.”

